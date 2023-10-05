Poster War Intensifies Between Congress and BJP on Social Media

The fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified on social media as the election season approaches. Both parties are engaging in a poster war against one another to gain an edge.

The official Twitter handle of the Congress shared a poster that depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, resembling a movie poster, with the text “PM Narendra Modi as Jumla boy” written on it. Another poster featured PM Modi’s picture with the question “Who is the biggest liar?” written next to it. These posts were aimed at criticizing the BJP and its leaders.

In response, the BJP hit back with a poster of Rahul Gandhi, featuring multiple heads resembling Ravana, a character from Hindu mythology associated with evil. The poster had the text “Bharat khatre mein hai (India is in danger)” written on it. The BJP captioned it calling Rahul Gandhi the “new age Ravan” and accused him of being anti-Dharma (righteousness) and anti-Ram (the Hindu deity).

The Congress party leaders criticized the BJP’s poster on Rahul Gandhi, deeming it unacceptable and aimed at inciting violence. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the intent behind portraying Gandhi as Ravana and claimed that it was to incite violence against a Congress MP and former President of the party. He also referred to Modi as a “pathological liar” and condemned the BJP’s actions.

The poster war showcases the intense rivalry between the two political parties as they gear up for the upcoming elections. It is a reflection of how social media has become a battleground for politicians to gain public support and attack their opponents.

– Definitions: BJP – Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress – Indian National Congress, PM – Prime Minister, MP – Member of Parliament.