Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses YouTube Fanfest India 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 15-year YouTube journey at the YouTube Fanfest India 2023. Speaking to the YouTuber community, he expressed his happiness at completing 15 years on the platform and referred to himself as a “fellow YouTuber.” Modi noted that he has a significant number of subscribers and has been able to connect with people both in India and across the world through his YouTube channel.

During his address, the Prime Minister acknowledged the presence of a diverse and large community of creators, including those in gaming, technology, food blogging, travel, and lifestyle. He recognized the impact of content creators on the Indian populace and emphasized the potential for further transformation in people’s lives through collaboration.

Modi spoke about the power of education and the opportunity to easily teach and reach millions of people through YouTube. He highlighted the importance of connecting creators with individuals who can benefit from their knowledge and expertise. The Prime Minister stated that the videos where he engages with students on topics such as exam stress, expectation management, and productivity are particularly rewarding for him.

The YouTube Fanfest India 2023 presented a platform for content creators to showcase their talent and interact with a wide audience. Modi’s presence highlighted the significance of YouTube as a medium for creating a positive impact and empowering individuals.

Sources:

IANS