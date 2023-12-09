Snowfall Potential Mixed in Latest Forecast

A fluctuating snowfall forecast has left meteorologists unsure about the upcoming weather conditions in the Midwest. Although warmer temperatures are expected in the area later this week, the possibility of accumulating snow is now emerging in forecast models.

While the Global Model used the NBC 5 Storm Team predicts a significant snow event, beginning with rain on Friday and transitioning to snow Saturday evening, the European Model shows the moisture staying mostly to the south and east until late Saturday afternoon or evening, with the transition to snow not occurring until Sunday. This discrepancy has generated uncertainty about which areas will see the heaviest snow accumulations.

According to the Global Model, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois could experience anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow, with the city of Chicago also potentially seeing some snowfall. However, the accumulations are expected to be less significant in areas south of Interstate 80 and in northwest Indiana.

Conversely, the European Model suggests that Chicago, areas directly south of the city, and northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan could receive higher amounts of snowfall if the system moves further east the time it reaches the region.

The NBC 5 Storm Team acknowledges that these conflicting predictions require continuous monitoring and updates. As the week progresses, the forecast models may evolve, providing a clearer picture of the expected snowfall. To stay informed, download the NBC Chicago app and tune in to the station’s newscasts on television or via their 24/7 streaming service.