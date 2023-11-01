New York Model Dropped Agency Following Controversial Remarks

A leading modeling agency in New York has severed ties with Camilla Deterre, a well-known fashion model, after she made controversial remarks on social media comparing Israel to Nazi Germany. The agency, Elite New York, dropped Deterre from its roster earlier this week, though they did not provide further details on the decision.

Deterre’s remarks were made in an Instagram post where she used offensive language against both America and Israel, including a #freepalestine hashtag. These remarks quickly garnered attention and sparked outrage among many on social media platforms. As a result, Deterre’s social media accounts have since been deleted.

The incident has also drawn the attention of organizations fighting against antisemitism. StopAntisemitism, in a post on X, expressed their horror at Deterre’s comments and expressed concern for those who had previously collaborated with her.

Camilla Deterre, born in Manhattan, is not only known for her modeling career but also has experience as an interior designer. She has worked with renowned design firm Roman and Williams, contributing to various notable projects, including Gwyneth Paltrow’s home in California and the renowned Boom Boom Room cocktail lounge in New York City.

It is important to note that the controversial comments made Deterre were not directly related to her work in the fashion industry. However, they have resulted in significant consequences for her professional relationships.

