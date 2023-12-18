Fast Food Employee Arrested for Unauthorized Credit Card Charges

Summary: In a recent incident at a mobile fast food restaurant, an employee has been arrested for using a customer’s credit card to make unauthorized charges. This incident raises concerns about the security of credit card information in fast food establishments.

Mobile, Alabama – On November 30, 2023, authorities in Mobile responded to a theft of property incident at a Burger King located on Government Boulevard. It was reported that an employee at the restaurant had allegedly kept a customer’s credit card and used it for unauthorized transactions.

The victim realized something was wrong when they noticed suspicious charges on their credit card statement. Concerned about their financial security, they immediately reported the issue to the police. Mobile Police Department swiftly launched an investigation into the matter.

As a result of their investigation, Shawanna Williams, a 20-year-old employee at Burger King, has been arrested in connection with the incident. Williams is now facing charges related to fraudulent use of a credit card. The police have not ruled out the possibility of further charges as the investigation continues.

This incident serves as a reminder to be vigilant when using credit cards at fast food establishments. While incidents like these are rare, it is important for customers to keep a close eye on their transactions and report any suspicious activity promptly.

Authorities advise anyone who has recently dined at this Burger King location and noticed any unusual transactions on their credit cards to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 to file a complaint. By reporting any suspicious activity, customers can help in the ongoing investigation and protect others from falling victim to similar crimes.

As the investigation progresses, it is crucial for both customers and fast food establishments to prioritize the security of credit card information. Employers should provide comprehensive training on data protection to their employees, and customers must remain vigilant to ensure their financial safety when dining out.