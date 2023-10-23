Netflix’s hit anime series, Mob Psycho 100, is back for a second season. Based on the manga of the same name ONE, the show follows the story of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama, a powerful psychic middle school boy. In the second season, Mob continues to try and live a normal life while dealing with his psychic powers and the challenges that come with them.

If you’re a fan of the series and want to know how to watch and stream Mob Psycho 100 Season 2, you’re in luck. The show is available to stream on Crunchyroll, a popular streaming service for anime and manga.

To watch Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 on Crunchyroll, you’ll need a subscription. Crunchyroll offers two plans: a free plan with limited features, and a premium plan with full access. With the premium plan, you’ll be able to watch all episodes of Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 without any ads, as well as access other premium features.

To get started, simply visit the Crunchyroll website and choose your payment plan. The Fan plan costs $7.99 per month, the Mega Fan plan costs $9.99 per month, and the Ultimate Fan plan costs $14.99 per month. Once you’ve selected your plan, enter your personal information and create an account.

With a Crunchyroll subscription, you’ll be able to stream Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, streaming devices, game consoles, mobile devices, and computers. The show is available in its entirety on Crunchyroll, so you won’t have to worry about missing out on any episodes.

In summary, Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 is available to watch and stream on Crunchyroll. By subscribing to Crunchyroll, you’ll have access to all episodes of the show and be able to watch them on a variety of devices. So why wait? Start streaming Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 today and continue the exciting journey of Mob’s psychic adventures.

