Crowds protest in Goa demanding action against person who posted objectionable comment on social media

Several hundred people gathered outside Margao police station in south Goa to protest against an unidentified person who made an objectionable comment about a particular religion on social media. The protestors demanded strict action against the accused.

Complaints regarding the social media post were filed at Margao and Ponda police stations on Friday evening, and the situation in the area remained tense. Officials mentioned that the cyber cell was actively involved in identifying and apprehending the person who posted the objectionable message. A FIR was registered, and a cyber team from the South District was created to investigate the case.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has stated that religious sentiments should not be hurt, and he will not tolerate any instance of it. The protestors questioned why there was a delay in arresting the accused and expressed their concerns over the police response in this matter.

Sources:

– Superintendent of Police (South), Goa

– Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Definitions:

– FIR: First Information Report, a written document that records the information provided the complainant regarding the commission of a cognizable offense. It is the first step in starting a criminal investigation.