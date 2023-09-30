Protesters demand action after objectionable social media post

A crowd of several hundred people gathered outside Margao police station in south Goa to demand strict action against an unidentified person who had posted an objectionable comment about a particular religion on social media. The situation in the area was tense as complaints were submitted to the police stations in Margao and Ponda.

The protesters expressed their frustration with the delay in arresting the accused, while police officials assured them that the cyber cell was working on identifying and apprehending the person responsible for the offensive message.

The office of the Superintendent of Police (South) confirmed the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) and the formation of a cyber team to investigate the case. The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, has also stated that any instance of religious sentiment being hurt will not be tolerated.

Despite these measures, the protesters questioned why the police were taking so long to apprehend the accused in this case. They emphasized the importance of swift and strict action to prevent the escalation of tensions.

It is crucial to address the spread of hate speech and offensive content on social media platforms to promote communal harmony and religious tolerance. The impact of such objectionable posts can be significant, leading to social unrest and a breakdown of communal harmony.

Definitions:

– First Information Report (FIR): It is a written document prepared the police when they receive information about the commission of a cognizable offense. It serves as the basis for initiating the investigation.

– Cyber cell: It refers to a specialized unit within the police department that deals with cybercrimes and investigations related to cyber offenses.

Source: PTI (Press Trust of India) news service.