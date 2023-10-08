Minnesota United Game Unavailable on MLS Season Pass Due to Workers’ Dispute

Fans who attempted to watch the Minnesota United game on Major League Soccer’s (MLS) streaming service, MLS Season Pass, were disappointed to find that the match was not available due to a workers’ dispute. In a tweet, the Loons, as the team is fondly called, explained that a group of non-MNUFC employees responsible for key elements of broadcast production at Allianz Field had chosen not to work the game, impacting the live production capabilities.

MLS Season Pass is a streaming service accessed through Apple TV, providing fans with live access to Major League Soccer matches. Although the game was not available on this platform, it could still be livestreamed on the MLS website.

The strike was initiated union members who held a picket outside Allianz Field on Saturday, protesting their working conditions and demands for better treatment. The absence of these production workers had a direct impact on the broadcast capabilities, resulting in the game’s unavailability on MLS Season Pass.

While it’s unfortunate that fans were unable to watch the game through the usual streaming service, the MLS website offered an alternative platform for supporters to watch the Minnesota United’s matchup against the LA Galaxy.

