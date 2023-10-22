How to Watch the 2023 MLB Playoffs Live at Home

The 2023 MLB postseason is heating up, with both the ALCS and NLCS coming down to the wire. This year’s American League Championship Series features an exciting intrastate rivalry between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. On the other hand, the National League Championship Series pits the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies. As both series currently stand at 3-2, Game 6 will determine which two teams will make it to the 2023 World Series.

To watch the 2023 MLB Playoffs live at home, there are a few options available. The ALCS is being aired on FOX and FS1, while the NLCS is being broadcasted on TBS. If you don’t have cable, a cost-effective way to watch the games is subscribing to a live TV streaming service like Sling TV.

Sling TV is currently offering a deal that gives you 50% off your first month. This means you can get the Orange package with TBS for just $20, the Blue package with FOX and FS1 for $22.50, or the comprehensive Orange + Blue package for $30. Sling TV also provides 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space, so you can easily record all the top games of the MLB postseason.

Another option is Fubo, a sports-focused live TV streaming service. With Fubo, you’ll have access to all the channels you need to watch the ALCS, NLCS, and MLB World Series. Fubo offers 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial, allowing you to sign up and watch all three days’ worth of baseball games at no cost.

For those interested in the specific schedules of the ALCS and NLCS, here are the game times:

2023 ALCS Schedule:

Game 1: Rangers vs. Astros – Sunday, October 15, 7:15 p.m. CST

Game 2: Rangers vs. Astros – Monday, October 16, 3:37 p.m. CST

Game 3: Astros vs. Rangers – Wednesday, October 18, 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 4: Astros vs. Rangers – Thursday, October 19, 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 5: Astros vs. Rangers – Friday, October 20, 4:07 p.m. CST

Game 6: Rangers vs. Astros – Sunday, October 22, 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 7: Rangers vs. Astros – Monday, October 23, 7:03 p.m. CST

2023 NLCS Schedule:

Game 1: Arizona at Philadelphia – Monday, October 16, 7:07 p.m. EST

Game 2: Arizona at Philadelphia – Tuesday, October 17, 7:07 p.m. EST

Game 3: Philadelphia at Arizona – Thursday, October 19, 4:07 p.m. EST

Game 4: Philadelphia at Arizona – Friday, October 20, 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 5: Philadelphia at Arizona – Saturday, October 21, 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 6: Arizona at Philadelphia – Monday, October 23, 5:07 p.m. EST

Game 7: Arizona at Philadelphia – Tuesday, October 24, 8:07 p.m. EST

Don't miss out on the excitement of the 2023 MLB Playoffs

