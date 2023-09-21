Exciting MLB Lineup Today: Giants vs. Dodgers and More!

Get ready for an action-packed day of Major League Baseball (MLB) games, highlighted the match between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. But that’s not all, as there are several other exciting matchups to watch. Let’s dive into the details of today’s lineup.

The Tampa Bay Rays will be hosting the Los Angeles Angels at Tropicana Field in a battle for victory. This game kicks off at 1:10 PM ET and can be watched on MLB Network or streamed live on Fubo.

Next up, the St. Louis Cardinals face off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. The Brewers will be seeking a road win, and you can catch the game at 1:15 PM ET on MLB Network or stream it on Fubo.

At 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. The Blue Jays will be looking to secure a road victory in this thrilling matchup. You can watch the game on YES or stream it on Fubo.

The Washington Nationals will be up against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park at 7:05 PM ET. It promises to be an intense showdown between these two teams. Tune in to MASN or stream it on Fubo to catch all the action.

In another exciting game, the Philadelphia Phillies will face off against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park at 7:15 PM ET. Watch the game on FOX or stream it on Fubo to see who comes out on top.

The Cleveland Guardians will host the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field at 7:15 PM ET. It’s a chance for the Orioles to secure a road victory. You can catch this game on FOX or stream it on Fubo.

At 7:40 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Tune in to MARQ or stream it on Fubo to see how these teams fare against each other.

In the late-night game, the Oakland Athletics will face the Detroit Tigers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum at 9:40 PM ET. Watch it on NBCS-CA or stream it on Fubo to witness the action.

And finally, the Los Angeles Dodgers will battle the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium at 10:10 PM ET. This game will be televised on MLB Network or can be streamed live on Fubo.

It’s going to be an exciting day for MLB fans. Don’t miss out on all the thrilling matchups happening today!

