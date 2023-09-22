MLB Games Today: Blue Jays vs. Rays and More

Today’s MLB slate features an exciting lineup of games, including a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays. Here’s a roundup of the games happening today:

– Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies: The game will take place in Chicago, Illinois, with Jameson Taillon starting for the Cubs and Noah Davis on the mound for the Rockies. The game will be aired on MLB Network at 2:20 PM ET.

– Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Andrew Abbott will be starting for the Reds, while Luis Ortiz will start for the Pirates. The game will be held in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will be televised on BSOH at 6:40 PM ET.

– Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Johnny Cueto will pitch for the Marlins, and Corbin Burnes will start for the Brewers. This game will take place in Miami, Florida, and will be broadcast on BSFL at 6:40 PM ET.

– Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves: Patrick Corbin will be on the mound for the Nationals, and Charlie Morton will start for the Braves. The game will be held in Washington, D.C., and can be watched on MASN at 7:05 PM ET.

– Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Taijuan Walker will start for the Phillies, while Tylor Megill will start for the Mets. The game will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will be broadcast on Apple TV+ at 7:05 PM ET.

– New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver will pitch for the Diamondbacks, and Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Yankees. This game will be held in The Bronx, New York, and will be televised on YES at 7:05 PM ET.

– Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles: Shane Bieber will be on the mound for the Guardians, and Dean Kremer will start for the Orioles. The game will be held in Cleveland, Ohio, and can be watched on BSGL at 7:10 PM ET.

– Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox: Chris Sale will pitch for the Red Sox, and Touki Toussaint will start for the White Sox. This game will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, and will be broadcast on NESN at 7:10 PM ET.

– Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Dane Dunning will start for the Rangers, and Bryce Miller will pitch for the Mariners. The game will be held in Arlington, Texas, and can be watched on BSSW at 8:05 PM ET.

– Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels: Pablo Lopez will be on the mound for the Twins, and Davis Daniel will start for the Angels. The game will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will be televised on BSN at 8:10 PM ET.

– Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Framber Valdez will pitch for the Astros, and Cole Ragans will start for the Royals. This game will be held in Houston, Texas, and will be broadcast on SportsNet SW at 8:10 PM ET.

– Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers: Ken Waldichuk will start for the Athletics, and Sawyer Gipson-Long will pitch for the Tigers. The game will take place in Oakland, California, and can be watched on MLB Network at 9:40 PM ET.

– San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Waldron will pitch for the Padres, and Dakota Hudson will start for the Cardinals. This game will be held in San Diego, California, and will be televised on MLB Network at 9:40 PM ET.

– Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers, and Sean Manaea will pitch for the Giants. The game will take place in Los Angeles, California, and can be watched on Apple TV+ at 10:10 PM ET.

