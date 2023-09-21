MLB Lineup Today: Exciting Games to Watch

The MLB lineup today features several exciting matchups, with one of the highlights being the San Francisco Giants taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers. If you’re a baseball fan, you won’t want to miss these games.

Here are some of the games scheduled for today:

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels

The game starts at 1:10 PM ET and will be televised on MLB Network. The matchup is between Zach Eflin of the Rays and Griffin Canning of the Angels.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Starting at 1:15 PM ET, this game will also be aired on MLB Network. Miles Mikolas will be pitching for the Cardinals, while Wade Miley will be on the mound for the Brewers.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Kicking off at 7:05 PM ET and airing on YES Network, this game will feature Gerrit Cole as the starting pitcher for the Yankees and José Berríos for the Blue Jays.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

Scheduled for 7:05 PM ET and airing on MASN, this game will showcase Jake Irvin pitching for the Nationals and Max Fried for the Braves.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

At 7:15 PM ET, this game can be watched online on FOX. The pitchers for this matchup are Ranger Suárez for the Phillies and David Peterson for the Mets.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles

Starting at 7:15 PM ET and also airing on FOX, this game will feature a matchup between Tanner Bibee of the Guardians and Grayson Rodriguez of the Orioles.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Scheduled for 7:40 PM ET and airing on MARQ, this game will see Kyle Hendricks as the starting pitcher for the Cubs and Johan Oviedo for the Pirates.

Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers

Starting at 9:40 PM ET and televised on NBCS-CA, this game will pit Luis Medina of the Athletics against Tarik Skubal of the Tigers.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

The last game of the day, starting at 10:10 PM ET and airing on MLB Network, will have Emmet Sheehan on the mound for the Dodgers and Kyle Harrison for the Giants.

To get more information on today’s games, you can visit FOX Sports.

