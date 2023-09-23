Saturday’s MLB Slate: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Today’s MLB action features a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. The game will be broadcasted live on MLB Network at 4:10 PM ET.

In terms of other games happening today, there are several exciting matchups to watch. The New York Yankees will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 1:05 PM ET, with Carlos Rodón facing off against Zach Davies. The Minnesota Twins will go head-to-head against the Los Angeles Angels at 2:10 PM ET, with Sonny Gray taking the mound for the Twins and Kenny Rosenberg for the Angels. The Chicago Cubs will play against the Colorado Rockies at 2:20 PM ET, with Marcus Stroman pitching for the Cubs and Chris Flexen for the Rockies.

Other games scheduled for today include the Philadelphia Phillies vs. the New York Mets, the Oakland Athletics vs. the Detroit Tigers, the Miami Marlins vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, the Boston Red Sox vs. the Chicago White Sox, the Cleveland Guardians vs. the Baltimore Orioles, the Cincinnati Reds vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Texas Rangers vs. the Seattle Mariners, the Houston Astros vs. the Kansas City Royals, the San Diego Padres vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the San Francisco Giants.

For more information about today’s games, you can visit FOX Sports.

