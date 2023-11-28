Saskatoon University MLA Apologizes for Controversial Instagram Like

Saskatoon University MLA Jennifer Bowes has issued an apology for liking a controversial Instagram post last week, acknowledging the hurt it caused and expressing her commitment to fostering understanding and respect among different communities.

In a statement released this afternoon, Bowes emphasized that hate in any form has no place in society and pledged to condemn acts of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. She clarified that she had liked an Instagram carousel post without thoroughly examining all the accompanying photos and videos. She now understands that some individuals in the Jewish community found one of the featured chants deeply offensive and anti-Semitic. However, she also acknowledged that others view the same slogan as a call for the rights and equality of all people, including Palestinians.

Recognizing the impact of her actions, Bowes expressed her sincere apologies to anyone who was hurt the post. She emphasized that her intention was never to cause further division and explained that she had removed the like out of respect. In addition, Bowes committed herself to reaching out to members of both the Jewish and Muslim communities, highlighting her dedication to fostering mutual respect, dialogue, and understanding.

The incident highlights the importance of being mindful of the content we engage with on social media. It serves as a reminder that even a simple action such as liking a post can have unintended consequences and impact others in profound ways. Open dialogue, education, and cultural sensitivity are crucial in bridging divides and promoting harmony within diverse communities.

