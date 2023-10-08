Left-wing MLA Gerry Carroll Faces Criticism for Pro-Palestinian Tweet

Left-wing politician Gerry Carroll has come under fire after tweeting his support for the Palestinian resistance. The People Before Profit MLA faced criticism from Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie, who reported the tweet to the Assembly’s Standards Commissioner. Beattie described Carroll’s comment as “utterly disgusting” and “despicable”.

In response to the backlash, Gerry Carroll defended his statement, highlighting the need to speak out against the “brutal occupation, apartheid, and violence faced Palestinians on a daily basis”. Carroll also questioned Beattie’s support for Israel, condemning the state’s actions as “state terror” and accusing them of regularly terrorizing Palestinians.

Carroll’s tweet, which featured the message “Victory to the Palestinian Resistance” accompanied clenched fist emojis, came in the wake of Hamas attacks on Israel. Beattie condemned Carroll’s post, stating that promoting violence and terrorism in this manner is unacceptable and brings Stormont into disrepute. He also reported Carroll and his comments to the Standards Commissioner.

Other politicians, including Alliance MP Stephen Farry and former First Minister Arlene Foster, also expressed their disapproval of Carroll’s tweet. They described his statement as “shameful” and “absolutely disgraceful”, respectively.

The controversy surrounding Carroll’s tweet highlights the ongoing tension and differing opinions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It also raises questions about freedom of expression and the limits of political discourse in relation to sensitive international issues.

Definitions:

– MLA: Member of the Legislative Assembly

– UUP: Ulster Unionist Party

– Hamas: Palestinian militant group in control of the Gaza Strip

– Stormont: Refers to the Parliament Buildings in Northern Ireland, where the Northern Ireland Assembly meets.

Sources: None