MasterChef Judge Colin Fassnidge Announces Big Change

MasterChef judge Colin Fassnidge has surprised his thousands of loyal followers with an “emotional” announcement on his social media accounts. After nine years, Fassnidge has made the decision to renovate his home kitchen and filmed his “last ever video in this kitchen”. He expressed his excitement about being able to finally afford the upgrade and shared a recipe for a new chicken dish, calling it his “last meal in this kitchen.” Fassnidge humorously avoided calling it a curry to avoid controversy.

Coincidentally, Fassnidge’s announcement came just before he appeared on the latest episode of MKR’s Instant Restaurant. The episode featured a “redemption” round, where Nick and Christian faced off against Aaron and Chris for the top spot on the leaderboard. Despite receiving positive feedback from the judges, Nick and Christian were disappointed with the low score given the other teams. However, their high scores from judges Colin and Manu propelled them to the top of the leaderboard.

The episode also revealed some behind-the-scenes drama, with Manu sharing how he and Colin had not been friends during the first season due to a cruel comment made Colin. This confession added an extra layer of tension to an already intense cooking competition.

As for Colin Fassnidge, his loyal fans were excited to see what his newly renovated kitchen would look like and eagerly awaited his next culinary creations.

Sources:

– MKR judge Colin Fassnidge surprises fans with emotional kitchen announcement

– MKR leaderboard update: MKR elimination showdown after Aly and Helena lose to Manu

– MKR judges Manu and Colin spill on their long-running secret feud

– Woolworths’ new warning to anyone placing drinks on its conveyor belts