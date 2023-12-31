Mixed Reality Gaining Popularity, Meta Predicts Accelerated Progress in 2024

In the rapidly evolving world of mixed reality, Meta is seeing positive feedback from consumers after the launch of its affordable Meta Quest 3 headset in October. Despite skepticism from industry veterans, users are showing a strong interest in mixed reality experiences.

Meta’s CTO, Andrew Bosworth, revealed that seven out of the top 20 apps on the platform are mixed reality apps, indicating that users highly value these experiences. While Bosworth did not specify the exact metrics used to determine the top apps, it is evident that mixed reality is gaining traction among users.

The Quest Store currently features several VR games that offer a mixed reality mode or feature, but it is unclear if consumers are specifically buying these apps for their mixed reality aspects. However, the availability of pure mixed reality apps, like Pillow, is still limited, with more expected to be released next year.

Looking ahead to 2024, Bosworth predicts that the progress of mixed reality will accelerate. As more people gain access to mixed reality technology and developers become more adept at utilizing it, the possibilities for immersive experiences will expand.

Bosworth also alluded to Meta’s long-term research efforts in XR technology, hinting at potential industry-first products in the near future. He envisions AR glasses with a built-in AI assistant that can assist users throughout their day, thanks to the intersection of AI and mixed reality technology.

Meta’s commitment to ongoing research and breakthroughs in the field will likely lead to the release of innovative products that push the boundaries of mixed reality. The future of mixed reality looks promising, with Meta at the forefront of its development.