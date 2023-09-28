Mitto Enables Oracle Responsys Users to Connect with Customers through WhatsApp Business Integration

Mitto, a global omnichannel communications solutions provider, has announced that it now offers Oracle Responsys users easy connectivity to WhatsApp Business through the Oracle Marketplace. As a strategic partner of the Oracle Responsys platform, businesses can leverage Mitto’s powerful WhatsApp Business solution to engage and support over two billion customers across 190 countries worldwide.

With Mitto’s WhatsApp Business tools and advanced AI-powered routing platform, businesses can expand their international reach in a cost-effective manner. They can delight customers with dynamic and interactive messages that support up to 1,000 characters and deepen trust through personalized, one-to-one conversations featuring end-to-end encryption to keep sensitive information secure.

WhatsApp Business serves as both a marketing and support channel, allowing sales and marketing teams to implement campaigns, answer inquiries with automated responses, resolve issues, and send updates and alerts. With exceptional open rates, click rates, and message read rates, businesses can drive ROI while building closer connections with their customers.

Furthermore, WhatsApp Business also supports two-way conversations, enabling customers to directly contact brands. Mitto’s integration capabilities with Oracle Responsys make it simple for businesses to add WhatsApp to their omnichannel marketing strategies from a single, intuitive platform. Oracle’s intelligent, cross-channel platform empowers marketers to create personalized campaigns tailored to customers’ unique preferences, pain points, and interests.

Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto, expressed excitement about being an Oracle Marketplace vendor and emphasized that WhatsApp Business should be accessible to all companies, regardless of their size. Mitto’s integration capabilities with Oracle Responsys enable marketers and sales teams to unlock the power of WhatsApp Business and engage and support customers worldwide.

Oracle is a leading provider of integrated applications for various business functions, along with highly automated and secure infrastructure. Mitto, on the other hand, is a provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, offering messaging enablement and customer engagement technology.

Source: Mitto