In a powerful address at the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the urgent need for a faster transition to a net-zero economy and highlighted Greece’s impressive achievements in this regard. While acknowledging the undeniable evidence of the climate crisis, Mitsotakis also emphasized the multiple benefits of embracing renewable energy and sustainability practices.

Greece, according to Mitsotakis, has successfully reduced its coal use over 80% and is experiencing economic growth that surpasses the eurozone average while decreasing emissions. The country’s emissions have dropped an impressive 43% since 2005, primarily due to its increasing reliance on renewable energy sources. Greece’s last year’s wind and solar power penetration ranked among the highest in the world, contributing to over half of the country’s electricity generation.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Mitsotakis underscored Greece’s commitment to transforming its heavy industry through the establishment of a carbon capture and storage value chain. The country’s islands are also serving as test beds for innovative sustainability practices.

The maritime transportation sector, in which Greece is a global leader, is also taking proactive steps to decarbonize without compromising competitiveness. Greece is exploring the vast potential of offshore wind energy, particularly in the Aegean Sea, which is expected to transform the energy landscape of the region.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis stressed the importance of investing in resilience measures, such as the “112” early warning system, which has already proved lifesaving. He called for further resources dedicated to enhancing societies’ preparedness for the climate crisis, emphasizing the significance of bridging the adaptation gap alongside the emissions gap.

In conclusion, Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s commitment to protecting endangered cultural heritage sites from the impacts of climate change. He called for a harmonious relationship between growth and nature, drawing on both ancient and artificial intelligence wisdom. Mitsotakis highlighted the progress made Greece and urged global cooperation to ensure a just transition for all communities.

