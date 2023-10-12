Mitski Tops TikTok Billboard Chart with “My Love Mine All Mine”

Mitski’s song, “My Love Mine All Mine,” from her album “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We,” has reached No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart. The chart, which measures user engagement, creation, and video views, features the most popular songs on TikTok in the U.S.

What sets “My Love Mine All Mine” apart is that it is the first song to rise to the top of the chart, as opposed to debuting there. The song initially debuted at No. 34 before climbing to No. 5 and finally reaching No. 1. This marks Mitski’s second No. 1 single, following “The Only Heartbreaker” from her 2022 album “Laurel Hell.”

Mitski’s album “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We” was released on September 15 to positive reviews, debuting at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums chart. She has previously experienced success on TikTok with songs like “Nobody” and “Washing Machine Heart” from her 2018 album “Be The Cowboy.”

The popularity of “My Love Mine All Mine” continues to grow, as the song has also reached No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Mitski’s first song to chart in the top 50.

In addition to her chart success, Mitski has announced a North American tour for next year in support of “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.” The tour will include 12 cities in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, starting on January 24 in Miami, Florida, and wrapping up in Nashville on April 10 and 11. Mitski will be joined Tamino, Sarah Kinsley, Sunny War, and Julia Jacklin as support acts for the tour.

Source: American Songwriter