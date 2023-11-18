TikTok Billboard Top 50: Mitski Continues Reign, Mariah Carey’s Christmas Classic Makes the Top 10

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 ranking has seen some exciting shifts as Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” holds onto the number one spot for the fourth consecutive week. This catchy tune has captured the hearts of TikTok users with its infectious beats and relatable lyrics.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey’s timeless holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” breaks into the top 10, bringing some festive cheer to the chart. As November rolls in, many users are transitioning from Halloween mode to full-on Christmas festivities, making Carey’s beloved song the perfect soundtrack for their videos.

While “My Love Mine All Mine” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You” steal the spotlight, there are other notable songs making waves in the top 10. Lil Mabu and Chrisean Rock’s “Mr. Take Ya B-tch” drops to number two after its previous stint at the top, while Aliyah’s Interlude’s “It Girl (Sped Up)” reaches a new peak at number three.

Ice Spice’s “Deli” and Bad Bunny’s “Monaco” also climb higher in the chart, rounding out the top five at numbers four and five, respectively. These songs have remained popular within the TikTok community, consistently staying in or around the top 10 for the past several weeks.

Additionally, the influence of the holiday season can be seen as other Christmas tunes start to make their way into the chart. Wham!’s “Last Christmas” jumps from 42 to 19, while Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” enters at number 39, and Allan Sherman’s “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch (A Funny Christmas Song)” lands at number 50.

One of the standout newcomers in the top 10 is Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills,” which first debuted at number 48 in October and has now reached its highest position at number 10. This song has become a popular choice for users to showcase themselves through photos and videos, with its memorable line, “Baby, can you call me back? I miss you. It’s so lonely in my mansion.”

As the TikTok Billboard Top 50 continues to evolve, the music of various genres and eras finds a place in the hearts of users. From beloved classics to fresh releases, the chart reflects the diverse tastes and creativity of the TikTok community.

FAQs:

Q: What is the TikTok Billboard Top 50?

A: The TikTok Billboard Top 50 is a weekly ranking of the most popular songs on TikTok in the United States based on creations, video views, and user engagement.

Q: Are TikTok streams included in the Billboard charts?

A: While TikTok activity is not included in the overall Billboard charts, it plays a significant role in determining the rankings of the TikTok Billboard Top 50.

Q: Which song is currently number one on the TikTok Billboard Top 50?

A: Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” is currently at the top spot for the fourth week in a row.

Q: How did Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” perform on the chart?

A: Carey’s holiday classic made its way into the top 10 of the TikTok Billboard Top 50, bringing some festive spirit to the chart.