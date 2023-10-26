Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” Continues to Dominate TikTok Billboard Top 50 for Third Consecutive Week

Mitski’s viral hit, “My Love Mine All Mine,” has once again claimed the top spot on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart for the third week in a row, solidifying its position as the longest-running chart-topper in the history of the rankings. The chart, which ranks the most popular songs on TikTok in the United States based on user engagement, creations, and video views, is a weekly representation of the platform’s musical trends from October 16th to October 22nd.

While Mitski’s success on TikTok is undeniable, “My Love Mine All Mine” is also gaining traction on other Billboard charts. The song recently topped the Alternative Streaming Songs survey for the second consecutive week with an impressive 12 million official U.S. streams from October 13th to October 19th, and it reached a new peak of No. 35 on the multimetric Billboard Hot 100.

In a surprising turn of events, a slew of debuts have made their way into the top 10 of this week’s TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart. Martin Garrix and Lloyiso’s “Real Love” made a strong entrance at No. 4, demonstrating its popularity across various viral clips on TikTok. Another notable newcomer is Ariana DeBose’s “This Wish,” the first song released from Disney’s upcoming animated film, Wish. Although initially tied to collectible character cards released in celebration of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100th anniversary, “This Wish” has garnered attention for its catchy melody and infectious lyrics, earning it a spot at No. 5 on the chart.

Notably, Disney has seen immense success on TikTok with the debut of two more songs in the top 10. Lauv’s “Steal the Show,” from Disney and Pixar’s Elemental, secured the No. 7 spot, while Aliyah’s Interlude’s “It Girl” in both its original and a sped-up version made impressive debuts at No. 6. Furthermore, a classic hit from over 20 years ago, Fat Joe’s “What’s Luv?” featuring Ja Rule and Ashanti, has made a remarkable comeback thanks to a trend where users create crosswords using the word “love.”

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 continues to showcase the power of TikTok as a driving force behind the success of various songs. With Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” leading the charge for a third consecutive week, it is clear that TikTok has become a significant platform for discovering and popularizing music.

FAQ

What is the TikTok Billboard Top 50?

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 is a weekly ranking of the most popular songs on TikTok in the United States. The chart is based on user engagement, creations, and video views.

How long has “My Love Mine All Mine” been at the top of the TikTok Billboard Top 50?

“My Love Mine All Mine” Mitski has claimed the top spot for three consecutive weeks, making it the longest-running chart-topper in the history of the TikTok Billboard Top 50.

What other charts has “My Love Mine All Mine” performed well on?

In addition to its success on the TikTok Billboard Top 50, “My Love Mine All Mine” has topped the Alternative Streaming Songs survey for two weeks and reached a new peak of No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Which other songs have debuted in the top 10 of the TikTok Billboard Top 50?

Among the notable debuts in the top 10 of the TikTok Billboard Top 50 are Martin Garrix and Lloyiso’s “Real Love” at No. 4, Ariana DeBose’s “This Wish” at No. 5, Aliyah’s Interlude’s “It Girl” at No. 6, and Lauv’s “Steal the Show” at No. 7.

What is the trend behind Fat Joe’s “What’s Luv?” resurgence?

Fat Joe’s “What’s Luv?” featuring Ja Rule and Ashanti has made a comeback on TikTok due to a trend where users create crosswords using the word “love” and another word that represents someone or something they love.

