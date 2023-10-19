Mitski Holds onto No. 1 Spot on TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart

Mitski’s hit song “My Love Mine All Mine” continues to dominate the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart for the second consecutive week. The chart, which ranks the most popular songs on TikTok in the United States, is based on creations, video views, and user engagement. Mitski’s song is only the second to hold the top position for more than one week, following FamousSally and YB’s “Wassup Gwayy.”

In addition to its success on TikTok, “My Love Mine All Mine” has also seen a significant rise on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, climbing from 9th to 7th place. The song has garnered 10.7 million official U.S. streams from October 6th to 12th, resulting in a 28% increase, according to Luminate. Furthermore, it has topped the Alternative Streaming Songs chart, marking Mitski’s first number one on that chart.

Following Mitski, Future’s 2016 song “Wicked” makes its debut on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart at number 2. The song experienced a surge in popularity due to a dance trend that utilizes hand movements. Despite being released in 2016, “Wicked” peaked at number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July of that year.

Another newcomer to the chart is Drake’s latest track, “IDGAF,” featuring Yeat, which enters at number 3. The song also made a strong debut on the Hot 100, reaching number 2 with 40.8 million streams. Featured on Drake’s new album, “For All the Dogs,” which topped the Billboard 200, “IDGAF” has become a viral sensation on TikTok, with users creating memes and expressing their admiration for the track in various ways.

Notably, four other songs from Drake’s album appear on the TikTok Billboard Top 50, including “Virginia Beach” (number 23), “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole (number 35), and “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring SZA (number 37).

Further down the chart, JaidynAlexis makes a noteworthy debut at number 13 with her song “Barbie.” The artist, who has multiple children with rapper Blueface, had not previously appeared on any Billboard rankings. “Barbie,” released on October 2nd, has gained attention on TikTok through lip-synching and dance videos.

In the Halloween spirit, two covers of “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas have also made their way onto the chart. The Party Cats’ rendition entered at number 29, while Hairy & Scary Creatures’ cover debuted at number 44.

For the complete TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart, including other new entries from artists like Jhene Aiko, Darell, and Doja Cat, visit the official Billboard website. Additionally, listeners can tune in to SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio (channel 4) every Friday at 3 p.m. ET to hear the premiere of the chart’s top 10 countdown, with reruns airing throughout the week.

