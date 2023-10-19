Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” Holds Onto No. 1 on TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart, Future and Drake Make Waves

Tetris Kelly reports that Mitski’s hit track “My Love Mine All Mine” continues to hold the top spot on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart as of October 19. This emotional song has resonated with TikTok users, leading to its popularity and consistent ranking on the chart.

Coming in at No. 2 is Future’s 2016 track “Wicked,” which has gained traction on TikTok thanks to a new trend that has fans swaying to the music.

Meanwhile, Drake, who had dominated seven of the top 10 spots on the Hot 100 chart, claimed third place on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 with his song “IDGAF” featuring Yeat. TikTok users have particularly loved Drake’s part in the song, contributing to its success on the platform.

The rest of the Top 10 on the TikTok Billboard chart is filled with familiar faces and popular tracks, highlighting the influence of established artists in the TikTok music landscape.

Billboard provides a verified list of the hottest songs on TikTok every Thursday. This list is based on monitoring music discovery and engagement on the platform in the United States. Users can easily access the TikTok Billboard Top 50 visiting any sound detail page and tapping the top right button to access the charts page.

