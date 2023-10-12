Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” Tops the TikTok Billboard Top 50

Mitski has claimed the coveted No. 1 spot on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 with her song, “My Love Mine All Mine.” This marks Mitski’s first time reaching the top of the chart, which reflects the most popular songs on TikTok in the United States based on creations, video views, and user engagement. The chart covers the period from October 2nd to October 8th.

“My Love Mine All Mine” originally debuted on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 at No. 34 before quickly climbing to No. 5. It is the first song in the chart’s history to start at a lower position and rise to No. 1.

The song is part of Mitski’s new album, “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We,” which was released on September 15th. The album debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums chart.

While there isn’t a specific trend or challenge associated with the song yet, users have been uploading clips to TikTok featuring the tune to soundtrack their emotional moments, reference romance, and more.

In addition to its success on the TikTok Billboard Top 50, “My Love Mine All Mine” has also reached a new peak of No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100. This is Mitski’s first song to enter the top 50 of the Hot 100 chart.

“Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” is the first non-hip-hop song to top the TikTok Billboard Top 50 since its inception. Previous No. 1 hits on the chart include “SkeeYee” Sexyy Red, “Wassup Gwayy” FamousSally and YB, and “Sky” Playboi Carti.

Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” holds steady at No. 2 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50, while SUICIDAL-IDOL’s “Ecstasy” jumps to a new peak of No. 3. “Ecstasy” debuted at No. 11 on the chart and has seen a significant increase in streams.

As for the previous No. 1, Playboi Carti’s “Sky,” it drops to No. 4. Girl in Red’s “We Fell in Love in October” rounds out the top five. The song has become popular on TikTok during the month of October, with users posting videos of themselves participating in fall activities.

The full TikTok Billboard Top 50 can be found on Billboard’s website, and the top 10 countdown can be heard on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio channel every Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

