Unconventional Resignation Letter Gains Attention on Social Media

Social media users have been captivated the unconventional resignation letter of Rinku Patel, former CFO of a BSE-listed company, which has recently gone viral. While it is common for resignation letters to be sent through email or typed on formal A4 sheets, Patel’s resignation letter stands out for its unique appearance.

Instead of using the usual professional format, Patel wrote his resignation letter on ruled paper similar to those found in children’s school notebooks. The letter, dated November 15, cited “personal reasons” for his immediate resignation from the position of CFO at Mitshi India.

A picture of the handwritten letter was shared on the Bombay Stock Exchange website on December 21 and quickly gained popularity on social media. Reuters reporter Sethuraman NR, who shared the image, humorously remarked that Patel seemed to have borrowed a page from his child’s rough notebook to write the resignation letter.

The tweet received over 100,000 views and numerous comments from users who were amused Patel’s unique approach. Some praised Patel’s handwriting while jokingly suggesting that his child may have written the note for him.

Despite the unconventional presentation, users debated the validity of the resignation letter. One comment pointed out that while the format may not be traditional, it still conveyed the necessary information and met legal requirements. Others appreciated the departure from the usual mundane resignation letters, considering it a news story and topic of conversation.

Mitshi India, the company in question, has a market capitalization of Rs 19 crore and was initially founded in 1976 as Dera Paints and Chemicals Ltd. Though Patel’s resignation letter may have deviated from the norm, it certainly caught the attention of social media users and provided a talking point among the online community.