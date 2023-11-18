Mercedes-Team set to announce WhatsApp as new sponsor

Mercedes-Team seems to have pulled off a major PR coup, as rumors suggest that they are on the verge of announcing WhatsApp as their new sponsor. With approximately 2.7 billion active users as of 2023, WhatsApp is one of the most recognized brands worldwide and has been a part of the Facebook conglomerate (now Meta) since 2014. The magnitude of this potential partnership is evident, considering that Facebook acquired WhatsApp for a staggering $19.3 billion.

Details regarding the extent of WhatsApp logos on the Mercedes racing cars are currently unknown. It is possible that the deal may be announced during the prestigious Las Vegas weekend but implemented and expanded at a later stage. Mercedes had already set up a WhatsApp channel for their fans back in October 2023, making them one of the first Formula 1 teams to do so. Subscribers of the channel receive exclusive information about upcoming events and can directly interact with the team using emojis.

Mercedes cites various reasons for fans to follow their channel, including being the first to receive on-site fan activity updates and obtaining exclusive information that is not available elsewhere. The team also promises to explain things that viewers may not see on television. For founder Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta conglomerate, this deal marks their first entry into the Formula 1 world. The sport’s mega-event in Las Vegas is currently celebrating the peak of its enduring US boom.

As of the early morning in Las Vegas, where the race is taking place, Mercedes declined to provide an official statement to Motorsport-Total.com regarding the sponsorship rumors.

