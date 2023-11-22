New AI Developments at OpenAI and Microsoft Shaking Up the Industry

MIT Technology Review’s AI team recently held a special session to unravel the groundbreaking news coming out of OpenAI and Microsoft. The firing of OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, followed his surprising appointment as the leader of Microsoft’s new AI research team, has sent shockwaves throughout the AI industry. The team at MIT Technology Review delved into the implications of these developments and the potential impact they may have on the future of AI.

MIT Technology Review has long been a frontrunner in fostering discussions on AI. In a notable event during this year’s EmTech Digital conference, Will Douglas Heaven, Senior Editor for AI, sat down with Professor Geoffrey Hinton, widely referred to as the “Godfather of AI.” Their conversation marked a turning point in the industry, following Hinton’s departure from Google due to concerns about the “existential threat” posed AI.

Melissa Heikkilä, Senior Reporter for AI at MIT Technology Review, has made significant contributions to AI journalism, particularly in exploring how AI is shaping society. Her piece on the six key things to discuss with children about AI has garnered considerable attention, highlighting the importance of understanding and engaging with AI’s impact.

As part of their mission to provide cutting-edge insights, MIT Technology Review recently conducted an exclusive interview with Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella. The interview delved into Microsoft’s efforts to empower developers with AI tools.

The upcoming LinkedIn Live event hosted MIT Technology Review is expected to ignite even more discussions and curiosity surrounding the developments at OpenAI and Microsoft. It promises to be an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the current landscape of AI and its potential future trajectories.

