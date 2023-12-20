Mistral AI Introduces Advanced Language Model “Mixtral 8x7B” with Impressive Performance

French artificial intelligence startup, Mistral AI, has recently launched its latest language model, Mixtral 8x7B, setting new standards for open-source performance. This multilingual model surpasses Llama 2 and OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 on various metrics, offering faster inference and context length of 32k tokens. With code generation capabilities and cohesive answers, Mixtral 8x7B delivers efficient performance on the MT-Bench.

Computer science professor Jignesh Patel expressed enthusiasm for open-weight models like Mixtral, stating that they offer broader applications and better privacy protection. The model was trained on openly available internet data and can be used commercially for free under the Apache 2.0 license.

Mixtral 8x7B adopts a unique “Sparse Mixture of Experts” (MoE) architectural approach, featuring a limited number of specialized experts for different tasks. Unlike traditional models that rely on a single expert, Mixtral employs a committee-like decision-making process, resulting in smoother and more human-like responses. This approach offers cost-effective computational resources, making it appealing for wider adoption.

The model also addresses biases and accuracy concerns, scoring higher on the TruthQA benchmark compared to Llama 2. However, developers are advised to include prompts to prevent toxic outputs. While Mixtral 8x7B performs well against GPT-3.5, OpenAI’s GPT-4 still leads in most categories.

One of the major advantages of Mixtral 8x7B is its ability to increase model capacity without significantly raising computational requirements. This ensures fast response times, beneficial for organizations utilizing open-source models on their own infrastructure.

Mixtral 8x7B combines aspects of both open-source and accessible business models. It offers the option to download the model for individual experimentation, similar to Meta’s LLaMa models. Additionally, Mistral AI provides pay-as-you-go API access, catering to users seeking hassle-free utilization of the model.

The utilization of open-source software, as seen in Mistral AI’s approach, has been instrumental in the field of computer science. Open-source platforms foster innovation, competition, and knowledge democratization, enabling new entrants to contribute and learn at a faster pace.