Mistral AI Releases Mistral 7B: A Free and Community-Focused Generative Language Model

French startup Mistral AI has recently unveiled a powerful language model called Mistral 7B. With an impressive 7.3 billion parameters, Mistral 7B has proven to be a strong competitor to Meta’s Llama 2. Unlike its competitors, Mistral AI has positioned their model as open and community-focused, emphasizing its accessibility and lack of proprietary restrictions. Mistral 7B can be downloaded for free from Mistral AI’s blog post, and the company has also created a Discord channel and a GitHub page for community discussions.

By releasing Mistral 7B under the Apache 2.0 commercial use license, Mistral AI allows unrestricted use of the model anyone. Mistral AI believes that community-backed model development is crucial in combating censorship and bias in technology that shapes our future. The company has focused on affordability and reduced latency enabling users to adjust model sizes and costs.

According to Mistral AI, Mistral 7B outperforms all currently available open models up to 13B parameters in terms of standard English and code benchmarks. The model achieves this through grouped-query attention, which speeds up inference, and sliding window attention, which handles long sequences cost-effectively. The development process for Mistral 7B involved three months of intense work, during which the Mistral AI team built a high-performance MLops stack and a sophisticated data processing pipeline from scratch.

Businesses can utilize Mistral 7B for various tasks such as generating text, writing code, summarizing text, and answering questions. Mistral AI suggests that the model can be a valuable tool in combatting AI-based misinformation. It can enable public institutions and private companies to audit generative systems for flaws and detect misuse of generative models.

Mistral AI plans to introduce a paid version of their generative AI in the future. This version will provide a “white box” solution, allowing users access to training weights and code sources. The company also plans to offer hosted solutions and dedicated enterprise deployment at a later date.

Mistral AI’s team consists of experienced professionals who have previously worked at renowned companies in the AI industry. Mistral AI received $113 million in seed funding from Lightspeed Venture Group in June.

