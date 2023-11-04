The Unforgettable Moments from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Awards Show

Four hours and 22 minutes is a long time to be doing anything except sleeping, even watching a state-of-the-art Rock and Roll Hall of Fame awards show that included Willie Nelson, Elton John, Sheryl Crow, Jimmy Page, Stevie Nicks and many more. But it’s a testament to the incredible talent and vision of Missy Elliott that she had the entire audience on their feet during her explosive medley of greatest hits.

Carrie Underwood delivered a captivating tribute to the late George Michael with a stunning rendition of “One More Try,” leaving the audience in awe of her powerful vocals. Meanwhile, New Edition paid homage to the legendary Spinners with a heartfelt medley that showcased their synchronized dance steps and Bobby Brown’s soulful performance.

St. Vincent delivered a brave and remarkable rendition of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” capturing the essence of Bush’s music without trying to imitate her intensity. And the indomitable Willie Nelson took the stage with Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Crow to perform crowd favorites like “Whiskey River” and “On the Road Again,” displaying his enduring talent despite his 90 years.

One of the most surprising moments came when Jimmy Page made a surprise appearance, brandishing his legendary Gibson double-neck guitar to play a soulful version of Link Wray’s “Rumble.” The audience erupted with excitement, recognizing the iconic song.

