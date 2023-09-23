Missouri Tigers vs. Memphis Tigers: College Football 2023 Preview and Key Matchup

The Missouri Tigers will be facing off against the Memphis Tigers in an exciting college football game on Saturday, September 23 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Both teams come into this matchup undefeated, with Missouri holding a 3-0 record and Memphis also sitting at 3-0. The game will be live streamed on fubo TV and broadcasted on ESPNU.

This will be a rematch of their last meeting in 2018, where Missouri emerged victorious with a dominating 65-33 win over Memphis in Columbia, Mo. Missouri currently leads the series with a record of 3-1 against Memphis.

Memphis will be looking to avoid a similar fate to their previous season, where they started with three consecutive wins but then went on to lose three straight games. They will face Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center, the former home of the St. Louis Rams.

The key matchup to watch in this game will be between Memphis running back Blake Watson and the Missouri run defense. Watson had an outstanding performance in last week’s win over Navy, rushing for 169 yards and a touchdown, as well as recording 68 receiving yards. He will go up against a Missouri defense that allowed 138 rushing yards in their previous game against Kansas State.

One player to watch for Memphis is wide receiver Tauskie Dove, who played for Missouri for the past three seasons. Dove has made an impact with four catches for 124 yards and a touchdown this season. On the other side, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook will be a player to keep an eye on after a stellar performance against Kansas State, throwing for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

In terms of series history, Memphis has only managed one win against Missouri, which was a narrow 19-16 victory in 1996. However, Memphis has been successful in forcing turnovers, with at least one turnover in 18 of their past 21 games.

It should be noted that Missouri’s wide receiver Luther Burden III has been on fire recently, with impressive performances of seven catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas State, and 117 receiving yards in the previous game against Middle Tennessee State.

Both teams will be looking to maintain their undefeated records and secure a significant win in this matchup. The game promises to be an exciting battle between two talented teams.

