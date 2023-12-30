Mizzou Dominates Ohio State to Win the Cotton Bowl

Summary: Missouri delivered a victory in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl with a 14-3 triumph over Ohio State. While the game lacked offensive fireworks, the Tigers’ strong performance secured their first 11-win season since 2014.

In a game that started slow, with one field goal and a succession of punts in the first half, Missouri’s offense finally found its rhythm in the final quarter. Running back Cody Schrader, a Doak Walker Award finalist, powered his way into the end zone from nine yards out, giving the Tigers the lead.

Shifting the momentum, Missouri scored on consecutive possessions. Quarterback Brady Cook connected with standout sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden III for a seven-yard touchdown, extending the Tigers’ lead to 14-3. Despite Ohio State’s attempt at a comeback led freshman quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, a costly sack and fumble sealed their fate with three minutes remaining.

Kienholz completed six passes on 17 attempts, amassing 86 yards. Overall, both teams combined for 534 yards, with Missouri dominating on the ground with 203 rushing yards. Schrader ended the game with an impressive 128 rushing yards on 29 attempts.

With this victory, Missouri finishes the season with an impressive 11-2 record, marking only their fourth 11-win season in school history and their first since 2014.

While the game may not have been a thrilling offensive showcase, Missouri’s disciplined performance and strong defense secured their well-deserved victory in the Cotton Bowl.