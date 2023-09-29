The Rise of Mississippi Kween: A TikTok Cooking Sensation

Mississippi Kween, also known as Caroline Davis, has become one of the rising stars on TikTok, captivating audiences with her signature intros and simple, everyday cooking style. Starting her social media journey in November 2020, Davis quickly gained popularity posting recipes and putting effort into her content.

Davis’s passion for cooking and writing led to the creation of her two cookbooks. A publisher reached out to her, offering the opportunity to write a cookbook, and she eagerly took it. Her cookbooks have received positive feedback and have contributed to her growing fame.

Interestingly, fame was never Davis’s intention. She was working in the corporate world before deciding to start her own business and use social media to promote it. This transition ultimately led to her success as the Mississippi Kween.

Having gone from the corporate world to becoming a small business owner and now a TikTok star, Davis describes the experience as surreal. She now has 1.6 million followers and is recognized in public her fans. While her newfound fame is exciting, Davis’s family and children find it amusing.

Davis’s ultimate dream is to see her own cookware line in Walmart. She envisions a future where she continues to cook and create content for TikTok and social media, all while staying rooted in her community of Bay St. Louis.

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet Mississippi Kween and Your Barefoot Neighbor at FEASTival on Fifth. These Mississippi Gulf Coast TikTok stars are making a significant impact and their presence is not to be missed.

Sources:

