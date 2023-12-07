Simon Pegg Ponders Tom Cruise’s Future Acting Roles

Simon Pegg Reflects on Tom Cruise’s Post-Mission Career

Simon Pegg, known for his role as Benji Dunn in the Mission: Impossible films alongside Tom Cruise, recently shared his thoughts on Cruise’s post-Mission career. While the action franchise has been going strong for many years, rumors have been circulating that M:I 8 may mark the end for the series. Pegg, however, didn’t confirm or deny his involvement in future installments but did discuss his predictions for Cruise’s next phase in acting.

Pegg, in an interview with The Independent, expressed his admiration for working within the Mission: Impossible universe but acknowledged that it can’t go on forever. When asked about potentially collaborating with Cruise beyond the Mission franchise, the Shaun of the Dead star remained open to the idea.

While Cruise’s love for performing jaw-dropping stunts is well-known, Pegg admitted to having concerns about the actor’s safety. He mentioned that even though they are in awe of Cruise’s otherworldly abilities, there is always that lingering fear that he could seriously injure himself. This concern is especially relevant considering the mind-blowing and death-defying stunts teased for M:I 8.

Pegg also mused about Cruise’s future career choices, referencing films like Top Gun: Maverick and an upcoming SpaceX project as indications that the Oscar nominee isn’t ready to slow down just yet. However, Pegg speculated that audiences might also appreciate seeing Cruise take on quieter, more dramatic roles, showcasing his versatile acting range.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Mission franchise, Pegg expressed his hope that his friendship and collaborations with Cruise will continue beyond their work on the big screen. The duo has formed a strong partnership throughout the franchise, supporting each other through the demanding and challenging films.

While fans eagerly await the next chapter in Tom Cruise’s career, one thing is for certain: he is sure to surprise and challenge both himself and his audience with whatever project he chooses next. Whether it’s high-octane action or a quieter, introspective role, Cruise’s talent and unpredictability never fail to captivate viewers.

For now, viewers can catch Simon Pegg and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, currently available to rent on Amazon. Additionally, Paramount+ offers streaming access to the previous Mission: Impossible films, providing the perfect opportunity to witness the dynamic partnership between these two talented actors.