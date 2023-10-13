New Releases for Streaming and VOD: Mission Impossible, Expend4bles, and More

This week, there are a number of exciting new releases available for streaming and VOD. One of the most highly anticipated movies is Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh installment in the action-packed spy series starring Tom Cruise. This film is now available to digitally purchase after its theatrical release earlier this year.

Another action film that fans can enjoy is Expend4bles, the fourth entry in the popular Expendables franchise. This movie is also available for purchase this week.

For horror film enthusiasts, there is a new German horror film on Netflix called The Conference. This horror comedy takes place during a team-building conference set on a secluded farm, where a masked murderer is on the loose.

Netflix also offers a drama film titled Once Upon a Star. This film follows the lives of various characters and explores themes of love, loss, and redemption.

On Hulu, viewers can watch Slotherhouse, a slasher comedy about a sorority girl who adopts a sloth and strange things start happening. Additionally, there is Daliland, a biographical drama about the life of surrealist painter Salvador Dali.

Prime Video offers The Burial, a legal drama inspired true events. The film stars Jamie Foxx as a personal injury lawyer who helps a funeral business owner in a contractual dispute.

Paramount Plus presents The Starling Girl, a drama about a 17-year-old girl breaking free from the constraints of her fundamentalist Christian community to pursue her passion for dance.

For history enthusiasts, AMC Plus has Lakota Nation vs. United States, a documentary exploring the ongoing battle between the Lakota Nation and the United States government.

With these new releases, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this weekend. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the latest movies from the comfort of your home!

Sources: Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Paramount Plus, AMC Plus