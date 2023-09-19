Zamarripa Sisters Become TikTok Sensations After Haircut Mishap

The Zamarripa sisters of Mission, Texas, have become overnight sensations on TikTok after a video documenting a haircut mishap went viral. Valentina, 15, and her younger sisters Khaleesi, 9, and Camelia, 8, were innocently making a “get unready with me” video when Khaleesi accidentally cut her own hair. Panic ensues as the sisters realize the consequences of their actions, including the potential loss of Wi-Fi privileges.

The video, which was just under 6 minutes long, quickly gained attention and has amassed millions of views. It caught the eye of celebrities such as Halle Berry and journalist Shea Serrano, who praised the wholesome and comedic interaction between the sisters.

Despite the newfound fame, the Zamarripa sisters remain humble and grateful for the positive impact they have had on people’s lives. Many viewers have expressed how the video brought them joy or reminded them of loved ones. People have even approached the sisters in public, asking to take pictures with them.

The Zamarripa sisters’ TikTok account was temporarily banned due to the overwhelming response, but they have since created a new account and continue to gain hundreds of thousands of views. The sisters have embraced their role as social media influencers and are grateful to bring joy to others.

As for Khaleesi, the culprit of the haircut mishap, she admits to feeling scared but ultimately pleased with the outcome. She recognizes the spontaneity of their actions but places the blame on Camelia’s movements.

Overall, the Zamarripa sisters’ TikTok video has brought light-hearted entertainment to many and has solidified their place in social media stardom.

Sources:

– “Zamarripa sisters become overnight sensations after haircut video goes viral on TikTok” – The Monitor

– Images Joel Martinez