Former NFL player Sergio Brown’s Instagram accounts disappear as investigation continues

The Instagram accounts connected to former NFL player Sergio Brown have mysteriously vanished. This comes after missing persons reports were filed for Brown and his mother, Myrtle Brown, earlier this month. Tragically, Myrtle Brown’s body was found in a creek near her home in Illinois.

Since then, Brown has been posting unusual Instagram stories on an account called “intplayerwithapassport,” though the authenticity of this account has not been verified. As of Thursday afternoon, both this account and his official account have been deactivated. It remains unclear what this means for Brown.

Earlier posts on the now deactivated accounts involved claims that Brown had been kidnapped the FBI and that his mother was on vacation. He even referred to the news of his mother’s death as “fake news” in one video. Despite the confusion surrounding these posts, Maywood police have determined that one of the videos was recorded in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The funeral for Myrtle Brown is scheduled to take place on September 29th. The ceremony will be held at the Rock of Ages Baptist Church. Brown’s brother, Nick Brown, took to Facebook to invite friends and family to honor their mother’s life during this difficult time.

As investigations into the strange Instagram posts continue, there are no new details to share according to the Maywood police department. Meanwhile, Sergio Brown’s family is seeking solace and support from the community as they navigate through this tragic loss.

Sources:

– Forbes

– Maywood Police Department