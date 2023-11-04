A Pig Named Kevin Bacon Finds His Way Home with An Unconventional Solution

A heartwarming tale unfolded in Pennsylvania when a mischievous pig named Kevin Bacon went on a daring escapade that lasted over two weeks. Chelsea Rumbaugh, the owner of the two-year-old 200-pound Juliana pig, brought him home to her farm in Cumberland Township on October 13th. However, the very next day, Kevin managed to dig under his pen and vanished into the woods.

Despite Rumbaugh’s efforts to find Kevin, the crafty hog eluded capture and delighted nearby residents with surprise appearances. Determined to bring Kevin back safely, Rumbaugh turned to social media and launched a Facebook page called “Bring Kevin Home.” The power of the internet soon worked its magic, attracting thousands of followers who were just as invested in Kevin’s fate as Rumbaugh herself.

Amidst the outpouring of support, a surprise endorsement came from none other than actor Kevin Bacon, who took to Meta’s Thread app to spread the word and rally together for the cause. As the days turned into weeks, Rumbaugh documented her persistent attempts to coax Kevin back home, with the pig often teasingly coming close only to slip away.

In an unexpected twist, Rumbaugh devised a plan to entice Kevin with a sticky bun laced with Benadryl, which she hoped would eventually lull him to sleep. Holding her breath and anxiously awaiting the outcome, she posted her progress on the Facebook page. Hours later, a photo of Kevin back in his pen confirmed the success of her unconventional solution—it worked!

Now safe and sound, Kevin is slowly adjusting to his fellow pigs and basking in the comfort of his new home. Rumbaugh even revealed that she is contemplating writing a series of children’s books based on Kevin’s escapades, which have captivated the hearts of many.

With a renewed purpose, the Facebook page has been renamed “Kevin’s Home Adventures” and continues to chronicle the everyday antics of this spirited pig on the farm.

