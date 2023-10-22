Memphis Police Seek Help in Locating Man Last Seen on Facebook Live

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is asking the public for assistance in locating Clarence Martin, a 46-year-old man who was last seen livestreaming on Facebook Live. Martin disappeared on September 11, 2023, after his livestream, and police have not been able to contact him since.

According to the MPD, Martin is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the areas of Crump and Mississippi boulevards in Memphis.

The police department is urging anyone who has any information about Martin’s whereabouts to contact them at 901-543-2377 or the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479. They are hoping that the public can help provide any leads or information that may aid in locating Martin.

It’s important to stay vigilant and come forward with any information that can assist the authorities in locating Martin. If you have any details that may be helpful, it is crucial to reach out to the MPD or the Missing Persons Bureau.

We will continue to update you on any developments in this case as more information becomes available. Please remember to stay safe and had with any tips or leads.

