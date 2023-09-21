Former NFL Star Sergio Brown Appears on Social Media after Mother’s Murder

Former NFL star Sergio Brown has resurfaced on social media after the suspicious murder of his mother. In a video posted on Instagram, Brown can be seen reciting lyrics from a song rapper Drake. The video seems to have been filmed in Maywood, Illinois, which is approximately 12 miles away from where Brown’s mother was brutally killed in Chicago.

The investigation into Brown’s mother’s death revealed that she had been assaulted and succumbed to her injuries. This disturbing incident has left many questioning who could be responsible for her untimely demise.

Interestingly, this is not the first peculiar video that Brown has shared since the tragedy. In another clip posted on a newly created Instagram account, Brown claimed that the news of his mother’s passing was fake, even tagging ESPN in the post. Authorities suspect that Brown himself may be behind this new account.

The motive behind the murder and the identity of the perpetrator remain unknown at this time. The authorities are actively investigating the case in order to uncover the truth.

It is important to note that Sergio Brown is a former NFL player who gained recognition for his time on the field. His recent emergence on social media has sparked a mix of concern and confusion among his fans and followers.

