Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Posts Bizarre Instagram Video Following Mother’s Murder

Former NFL player Sergio Brown has attracted attention after posting a bizarre video on Instagram, following the discovery of his mother’s body. Sergio’s mother, Myrtle Brown, was reported missing a concerned family member. Her body was later found in a creek near their home, and her cause of death has been ruled a homicide. Sergio Brown himself was deemed missing, and there has been no trace of him since the incident.

In the video on Instagram, Sergio Brown makes several unusual claims. He suggests that he believed his mother was on vacation and accuses law enforcement, specifically Maywood Police and the FBI, of kidnapping him multiple times. However, the authenticity of the Instagram account has not been verified.

Sergio Brown, now 35, had a successful career in the NFL, playing for teams such as the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, and Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he has since retired from professional football and lived a quieter life. Prior to the tragic events of his mother’s murder, neighbors noticed a change in Sergio’s behavior, describing him as “out of his mind.” One neighbor even provided authorities with a Ring doorbell video allegedly showing Sergio burning his mother’s clothes.

While Sergio Brown has not been named a suspect in his mother’s murder, the circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation. It remains unclear what led to these tragic events and what Sergio’s true involvement may be.

Sources:

– Fox32

– Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office

– WBBM news station