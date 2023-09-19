Sergio Brown, Former NFL Player, Missing as Social Media Posts Surface

Former NFL player Sergio Brown, who local police have reported missing, has been allegedly posting on social media from Mexico. In a series of Instagram stories, Brown mentions the FBI and local police, suggesting that he may be involved in an ongoing investigation. He later posted a story from Sydney, Australia, featuring characters from the movie Finding Nemo.

Maywood police have taken note of these social media videos and are currently investigating their authenticity. The posts came after the discovery of Brown’s mother, Myrtle Brown, who was found dead near her home. Police have classified her death as a homicide, but Sergio has not been named as a suspect.

Sergio, 35, had been living with his mother in Maywood, Illinois, and would often take walks in the neighborhood. His brother, Nick, briefly visited their home and spoke fondly of their mother. Sergio had a successful NFL career, playing as a safety for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills over seven seasons.

Authorities have urged anyone with information to contact Maywood Police Investigations’ Dennis Diaz or the Maywood Police Department’s anonymous tip line. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources:

– Jane Smith, Maywood Police Department

– “73-year-old Myrtle Brown was found dead a creek near her home” – WLS-TV