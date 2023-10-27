Doctor Who Fans Delighted as BBC Revives Lost Audio Recordings for Streaming

In an exciting development for Doctor Who fans, the BBC has announced that over 800 episodes of the beloved sci-fi series will be coming to its iPlayer streaming service. As part of the celebrations, the BBC is including an extra treat: the opportunity to listen to audio recordings of stories that were once considered lost forever.

The new podcast, titled Doctor Who: The Missing Episodes, will feature three adventures starring the first two Doctors, along with narration from the stars of the show. These missing episodes have survived thanks to the dedication and ingenuity of fans, who managed to preserve sound recordings of the lost stories and subsequently returned them to the BBC.

Although it remains uncertain which specific stories will be included in the streaming service, it is likely that these will be previously released audio collections rather than new restorations. Since 1999, the BBC has been releasing audio recordings of missing episodes with linking narration on CD.

It is worth noting that while 97 episodes from William Hartnell and Patrick Troughton’s tenures as the Doctor are still missing, the BBC has access to a complete archive of audio recordings for those 97 stories. This is due to the efforts of dedicated Doctor Who fans who took it upon themselves to record episodes when repeat broadcasts or home releases were not available.

These recordings now serve as the only way for fans to experience these long-lost episodes, either through audio releases like the upcoming podcast or through the ongoing animated remakes of incomplete serials. It is fascinating to see the BBC embrace its past mistakes and make them a part of celebrating Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary. By doing so, they are granting fans the opportunity to engage with and appreciate the show’s rich history.

