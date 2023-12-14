Hamilton County Teenager Found Safe After Going Missing

A Hamilton County teenager who was reported missing over the weekend has been located and is safe, according to Colerain Township police. The teenager, identified as Brady Christiansen, was found early Monday and has been taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for a check-up.

Although details about where the teenager was found were not immediately available, authorities confirmed that Brady was found in good health. The spokesperson for Colerain Township police, Jim Love, added that the teenager is currently being evaluated at the hospital.

Brady’s mother, Nancy Jackson, took to social media to raise awareness about her son’s disappearance. She stated in a Facebook post that he had gone missing around 9 p.m. on Saturday and was last seen on Sheits Road in Colerain Township.

The community rallied together to help find Brady, with La Salle High School in Green Township sharing his mother’s post on their social media platforms. The quick dissemination of information played a crucial role in his safe recovery.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community support and social media in locating missing individuals. As soon as news broke about Brady’s disappearance, concerned citizens and local organizations worked together to amplify the message and increase the chances of finding him.

Details regarding the circumstances of Brady’s disappearance and his subsequent recovery are still under investigation, and the police have not provided any additional information at this time.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more details emerge.