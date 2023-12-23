Elderly Woman Disappears from South Tampa Home

Summary: A 72-year-old woman has gone missing from her home in South Tampa, prompting a search the Tampa Police Department and private investigators. The woman’s daughter last saw her at her sons’ flag football games, but later discovered that she had left during the night. Friends, family, and a team of former law enforcement and military service members are assisting in the search efforts.

The Tampa Police Department is currently conducting an active search for a 72-year-old South Tampa woman who has gone missing from her home on South Arrawana Avenue. Miriam Nordlinger was last seen her daughter, Lindsey Mirabal, at her sons’ flag football games on Friday evening.

Initially, Mirabal felt hopeful about her mother’s progress, stating, “She’d been going through a tough time, like psychiatrically, but we had a plan and she seemed like she was doing better.” However, during the night, Nordlinger unexpectedly left her home, leaving behind pillows arranged in her bed to create the appearance that she was still there.

Nordlinger was captured on video footage wearing an all-black tracksuit walking away from South Arrawana Avenue around 10:58 p.m. Family members express concern for her well-being, stating that she may be scared and confused.

Tampa police have described Nordlinger as 5-foot-7, 127 pounds, with short brown hair featuring blonde highlights and brown eyes. In addition to the police efforts, a group of former law enforcement and military service members called We Are The Essentials are aiding in the search. Private investigator Shawna Fikar emphasized the importance of locating Nordlinger within the first 24 to 48 hours.

Anyone with information about Nordlinger’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130. As friends, family, and investigators continue their search, they remain hopeful of finding Nordlinger and bringing her home safely.