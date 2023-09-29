The 72nd Annual Miss USA Pageant: How to Watch and What to Expect

The highly-anticipated 72nd Annual Miss USA pageant is set to air on The CW on Friday, September 29. Hosted Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Keltie Knight, this year’s pageant promises to be an exciting event. If you’re wondering how to watch the Miss USA pageant without cable, we’ve got you covered.

The pageant will be broadcasted live from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. For those who don’t have cable or a digital antenna, there are several streaming options available. You can watch the pageant live online at cwtv.com or through The CW app. Additionally, subscriptions to Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream also offer the ability to stream The CW.

If you’re located outside of the United States, you can still watch the Miss USA pageant with the help of a VPN. VPNs such as ExpressVPN, NordVPN, or PureVPN will allow you to stream internationally.

This year’s Miss USA pageant will take place at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. Fifty-one contestants will compete for the crown, each bringing a unique background and career to the stage. Among the contestants are a kindergarten teacher, a ballerina, a police officer, a wealth management analyst, and a digital press secretary for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The panel of judges for Miss USA 2023 includes fashion designer Nicole Miller, actress Vivica A. Fox, model Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian, and One/Size Beauty founder Patrick Starrr. Backstage commentary will be provided current Miss USA Morgan Romano and Bachelor in Paradise alum Jordan Kimball.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to tune in to the 72nd Annual Miss USA pageant for an evening of glamour, talent, and the crowning of this year’s winner.

