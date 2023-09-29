The 72nd Annual Miss USA Pageant: How to Watch and Stream It Live

The highly anticipated 72nd Annual Miss USA Pageant is set to air on Friday, September 29th at 8 p.m. This year’s pageant will take place at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, and will feature Derby Chukwudi representing New Jersey. The winner of the pageant will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2023 competition in El Salvador.

If you’re looking to watch the Miss USA Pageant live without cable, you have two options: Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services offer free trials, allowing you to catch the pageant as it airs. Fubo TV is known for its wide range of channels and features, including ABC and ESPN for sports fans. The service costs $74.99 per month with a free trial option. DirecTV Stream offers similar services at a slightly cheaper price, with channels like ABC, ESPN, CBS, NBC and FOX included in its base package. It also offers a free trial and is known for its live and regional sports coverage.

The Miss USA Pageant will air on The CW channel, with the event beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. You can use your provider’s channel finder to locate The CW, with options including Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

If you’re unable to watch the pageant live, you can use the DVR feature of Fubo TV to record and store the event for later viewing. The episode will also be available on-demand through the service for a few days following the live broadcast.

The Miss USA Pageant brings together titleholders from each state as they compete for the prestigious titles of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA. This year’s event will see Miss USA 2022, Morgan Romano, and Miss Teen USA 2022, Faron Medhi, passing on their crowns to their successors. The new Miss USA titleholder will then represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2023 competition.

So, mark your calendar and get ready to watch the 72nd Annual Miss USA Pageant live as it unfolds the crowning of the new Miss USA. Whether you choose Fubo TV or DirecTV Stream, these streaming services offer the perfect solution for cord-cutters and those without cable. Don’t miss out on this exciting event that celebrates beauty, talent, and grace.

