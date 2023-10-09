School Bus Driver Goes Above and Beyond to Spread Joy and Kindness

A school bus driver in Michigan named Lori Brooks, better known as Miss Sparkles, has captured the hearts of students and parents alike with her warm and caring personality. A video posted on TikTok Teresa Weakley recently went viral, showcasing Miss Sparkles greeting students as they boarded the bus for their first ride back to school. In the video, she knows each student name, remembers their parents’ names, and even asks about their summer vacations.

According to Weakley, whose children ride the bus driven Miss Sparkles, the bus driver is a “ray of sunshine” who makes everyone feel special. This sentiment is echoed Brooks herself, who believes that everyone has value and can make a difference in the world.

What sets Miss Sparkles apart is her dedication to the well-being of the children she transports. Weakley mentions that Miss Sparkles is more than just a bus driver; she offers advice and a listening ear to children who may be going through friendship issues or other challenges. Miss Sparkles pays attention to the children’s body language and can tell when they are struggling, creating a safe space for them to express themselves.

In addition to her caring nature, Miss Sparkles goes above and beyond to ensure her students have everything they need. She remembers small details about each child on her route, reminding them to grab their glasses if they forget, as she understands the importance of being able to see clearly at school. She also attends their games to cheer them on, showing her support beyond the confines of the school bus.

Miss Sparkles’ commitment to spreading kindness and joy has earned her the nickname “Miss Sparkles” and the admiration of her community. She believes that kindness is the cure for everything and strives to make a positive impact in the lives of the children she serves.

